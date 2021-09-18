New study shows COVID vaccines protect against hospitalization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A new study by the CDC is looking at how effective the COVID vaccines are at protecting people from hospitalization with the virus.

It’s been said this pandemic is now one of the unvaccinated. A new report from the CDC shows vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized with serious illness. This is something medical professionals in hospitals have been seeing for quite some time.

“They are almost exclusively unvaccinated,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, Pima County Supervisor and medical doctor. “The trend is really unmistakable.”

The study shows the Moderna vaccine prevented hospitalization for COVID-19, 93 percent of the time, Pfizer 88% and Johnson and Johnson 71% for people without preexisting conditions.

The CDC reports the lower percentage for the Pfizer vaccine is likely due to a decline in efficacy after about four months. It’s a reason the FDA was looking at boosters for the immunocompromised. Still, the study shows great protection against serious disease. Banner Health said more than 90% of the hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“The vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health.

“When it comes to ventilator use, when it comes to ICU, it is mostly those unvaccinated individuals that are requiring those sorts of resources. That is, those are the sickest of patients that are walking into our various hospitals,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Deputy Administrator.

According to the CDC, the flu shot generally reduces the risk of going into the ICU with the flu by 26% and deaths from the flu are 31% lower than unvaccinated people.

“The COVID vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. Bessel. “They will significantly reduce your chances of being hospitalized or dying from COVID.”

Pima county reported Friday 75% of residents have at least one vaccine dose.

