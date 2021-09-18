Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One in custody after stabbing on Speedway Boulevard

Authorities say one man was hospitalized after the stabbing.
Authorities say one man was hospitalized after the stabbing.(AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, a man was stabbed and injured near East Speedway Boulevard late Friday, Sept. 17.

Authorities say they were called around 8 p.m. to the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, near its intersection with Rosemont Boulevard, in response to a report of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim suffers from life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

By 9:15 p.m., they said, at least one suspect had been detained.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
NEW DETAILS: Document describes extent of injuries in Oro Valley child-abuse investigation
Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.
UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Oracle, Glenn
Police are investigating reports of "suspicious items" at an apartment complex.
TPD investigates ‘suspicious item’ at apartments on Valencia
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges

Latest News

Reining in COVID variants
FDA denies booster shots for general population
Monsoon 2021 brings bat invasion
Monsoon 2021 brings bat invasion
Fact finders: experts divided on booster benefits
FACT FINDERS: COVID-19 Booster Shot Controversy
Monsoon 2021 brings bat invasion
Monsoon 2021 brings bat invasion