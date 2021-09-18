One in custody after stabbing on Speedway Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, a man was stabbed and injured near East Speedway Boulevard late Friday, Sept. 17.

Authorities say they were called around 8 p.m. to the 5100 block of East Speedway Boulevard, near its intersection with Rosemont Boulevard, in response to a report of a stabbing.

Officers said the victim suffers from life-threatening injuries and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

By 9:15 p.m., they said, at least one suspect had been detained.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.