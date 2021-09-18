Advertise
TPD investigating fatal collision on Kolb, Valencia

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department have confirmed a fatal collision that happened at Valencia Rd. and Kolb Rd. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

According to officials, it was a single-vehicle that left the roadway and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

