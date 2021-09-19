FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly breezy and sunny to start the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trough is pushing across the Western U.S. bringing on breezy winds for your Monday and Tuesday. Dry air is filtering in behind it as a ridge builds in from the west. We are watching for a pattern change by late next week as that ridge shifts east and a closed low digs down the west coast. With re-introduced southerly flow between the two systems, we could see some late monsoon moisture creeping back in as the rainy season comes to a close.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.
