Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly breezy and sunny to start the week

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trough is pushing across the Western U.S. bringing on breezy winds for your Monday and Tuesday. Dry air is filtering in behind it as a ridge builds in from the west. We are watching for a pattern change by late next week as that ridge shifts east and a closed low digs down the west coast. With re-introduced southerly flow between the two systems, we could see some late monsoon moisture creeping back in as the rainy season comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low-70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say one man was hospitalized after the stabbing.
One in custody after stabbing on Speedway Boulevard
TPD investigating fatal collision on Kolb, Valencia
Monsoon beetles
Beetle bonanza: how long will they stick around?
(Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics and College Football News)
Lumberjacks shock Wildcats as Arizona loses 15th straight game
Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
NEW DETAILS: Document describes extent of injuries in Oro Valley child-abuse investigation

Latest News

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another shot at rain for the last Sunday of summer
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST SEPT. 18, 2021
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST SEPT. 18, 2021
KOLD 530 PM FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST SEPT. 18, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another shot at rain Saturday.