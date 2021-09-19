Officers investigating early morning shooting at apartment complex on Tucson’s south side
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at the Santa Cruz Vista apartments on Sunday, Sept. 19.
According to officials, officers responded to the report of a shooting and vehicle collision at 1240 W. Ajo Way at around 5:40 a.m.
Four people have been transported to the hospital.
No other details were immediately available. We will continue to update this story.
