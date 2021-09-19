Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: PCSD investigating collision on South Nogales Highway

Road Closed sign
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is investigating a collision that happened in the 9100 block of South Nogales Highway.

Officials have confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Nogales Highway is closed between St. Josephs Court and Aerospace Parkway.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes if traveling in the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

