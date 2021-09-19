TRAFFIC ALERT: PCSD investigating collision on South Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - PCSD is investigating a collision that happened in the 9100 block of South Nogales Highway.

Officials have confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Nogales Highway is closed between St. Josephs Court and Aerospace Parkway.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes if traveling in the area.



