UArizona leading NAU at halftime 13-7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Wildcats defense had two big interceptions as Arizona took a 13-7 halftime lead over Northern Arizona Saturday night in Tucson.

Arizona (0-2) is looking to snap a 14-game losing streak and pick up the first win of the Jedd Fisch era.

Bring the noise 🔊 pic.twitter.com/sh9zJo7Qkw — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 19, 2021

Will Plummer got the start for Arizona and threw for more than 150 yards and a touchdown, but he also had a costly interception.

Lucas Havrisik kicked two field goals for the Wildcats, who led 13-0 until a key play late in the half.

Northern Arizona (0-2) picked off Plummer and returned it for a score with less than two minutes to go in the half.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play next Saturday with a road game at No. 4 Oregon. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN.

Northern Arizona also opens conference play next Saturday. The Lumberjacks will hit the road to play Northern Colorado in a Big Sky matchup. The game starts at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.

Saturday’s game at Arizona Stadium featured a Hispanic Heritage Night celebration. The school said the event included “educational content and special performances from Mariachi Bands and Folklorico Dancers.”

Ready to rock 👊 pic.twitter.com/yEQqOQOb4v — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) September 19, 2021

Arizona has defeated Northern Arizona in the last 14 matchups and scored more than 60 points in the last three games.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.