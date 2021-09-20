Advertise
Cardinals move to 2-0 after Vikings miss last-second field goal

Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown for Arizona
Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns as the Cardinals edged the Vikings 34-33.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Kyler Murray threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals stayed perfect on the season when the Minnesota Vikings missed a last-second field goal Sunday, Sept. 19.

It was a fitting ending to a seesaw game that saw the lead change eight times.

In the end, the Cardinals won 34-33 and moved to 2-0 on the young season.

The Vikings (0-2) put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert.

All that was missing was the finish. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week.

Murray was stellar and added a rushing touchdown to go with his 400 yards and three scores passing.

But he did have two costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

