CBP: John Modlin selected as chief patrol agent for Tucson Sector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Monday, Sept. 20, that John Modlin has been chosen to serve as the Border Patrol’s chief patrol agent for the Tucson Sector.

Modlin has previously served as interim chief patrol agent, and the sector has had several interim chief patrol agents in the past year after the departure of Roy Villareal.

Modlin has been with the Border Patrol for more than 25 years and is currently working in Miami. He is scheduled to return to Tucson in November.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.