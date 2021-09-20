Advertise
CBP: John Modlin selected as chief patrol agent for Tucson Sector

John Modlin
John Modlin(Donna Burton | Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Monday, Sept. 20, that John Modlin has been chosen to serve as the Border Patrol’s chief patrol agent for the Tucson Sector.

Modlin has previously served as interim chief patrol agent, and the sector has had several interim chief patrol agents in the past year after the departure of Roy Villareal.

Modlin has been with the Border Patrol for more than 25 years and is currently working in Miami. He is scheduled to return to Tucson in November.

