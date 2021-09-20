Need a job? CVS looking to hire 600 employees across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, September 24, CVS is launching a one-day national career event in the hopes of hiring 25,000 new employees.

According to a statement, the new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities. As the fall and winter months approach, the company is expecting the presence of the flu to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

The initiative applies in Arizona as well, with CVS announcing 600 positions available for residents.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates. The jobs will be filled as soon as possible.

In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company’s competitive hourly rates starting immediately.

Qualified candidates can apply immediately for these open positions using our mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 to learn about jobs in their local area. It’s also a chance to partake in a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.

