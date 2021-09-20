Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers investigating early morning shooting at apartment complex on Tucson’s south side
A man driving a stolen vehicle died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Sept....
Authorities: Man driving stolen vehicle dies in crash at Kolb, Valencia
Edward Trejo
UPDATE: Driver arrested after deadly 5-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
(Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics and College Football News)
Lumberjacks shock Wildcats as Arizona loses 15th straight game

Latest News

An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody
Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed
“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” he recalled about the experience. “I was...
Man helped form anti-vaccine mandate group, but views change after catching COVID
Edward Trejo
UPDATE: Driver arrested after deadly 5-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway