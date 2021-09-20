Advertise
Tractor-trailer crash blocks traffic on Twin Peaks Road at I-10

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its load on the I-10 interchange at Twin Peaks Road on Monday, Sept. 20.

Morning rush-hour traffic was delayed as crews righted the truck and cleaned up the spilled load of vegetation that was in the trailer.

The truck crashed in the eastbound on-ramp.

Drivers wanting to enter the freeway had to detour to Silverbell and Cortaro roads.

