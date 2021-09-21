Advertise
Arizona state representative Frank Pratt dies at 79

Frank Pratt
Frank Pratt(Frank Pratt)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state representative Frank Pratt has died from a long-term illness at 79 years old today, Sept. 21.

Pratt has served as the representative for District 8, which includes areas of Pinal and Gila County, since 2009. He was also a husband, father and farmer.

“Frank Pratt is an irreplaceable figure in the Arizona State Legislature.” House Speaker Rusty Bowers was quoted as saying. “The honor, integrity, and high ethic by which he conducted himself in his service is incomparable. He loved what he did and wouldn’t let anything stop him from doing it. He never quit.”

