AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe

A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.
A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is trying to find and rescue a bobcat who was recently spotted with a black flex pipe stuck around its head.

According to the department, the juvenile bobcat was seen near Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road.

Arizona Game and Fish officials say they’re trying to trap or tranquilize the bobcat.

Anyone who sees it is urged to call 623-236-7201.

