AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is trying to find and rescue a bobcat who was recently spotted with a black flex pipe stuck around its head.

According to the department, the juvenile bobcat was seen near Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road.

Arizona Game and Fish officials say they’re trying to trap or tranquilize the bobcat.

Anyone who sees it is urged to call 623-236-7201.

Another bobcat, a juvenile, entrapped in a black flex pipe, near Rancho Vistoso & Oracle Road. @azgfdTucson trying to trap or tranquilize. Call 623-236-7201 if seen. Whereabouts of other in Catalina foothills 2/13 unknown. pic.twitter.com/0bQY4y5Zpa — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 21, 2021

