Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson

Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his girlfriend.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for killing his mother and kidnapping his girlfriend in Tucson more than two years ago.

Shane Paul Martin was in court Monday, Sept. 20, and received 25 years on a second-degree murder charge and five years on a kidnapping charge. Both sentences will be served at the same time and Martin was credit with more than two years of time served.

Martin pleaded guilty to the charges on July 12, 2021. He had been facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted arson, kidnapping, aggravated assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Martin killed his mother, 73-year-old Julia Rankin, in April 2019 before trying to burn down her home in the 4200 block of East Drover Stravenue. He then kidnapped and assaulted a woman authorities then referred to his girlfriend.

The woman was initially arrested alongside Martin before authorities determined she was a victim.

Martin has an extensive criminal record that includes convictions for rape of a minor, burglary, theft and making terrorist threats.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

