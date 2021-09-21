Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: feeling like fall in southern Arizona!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A ridge is building in from the west which will warm our temperatures a few degrees and keep things dry through the end of summer! We are watching for a pattern change by late next week as that ridge moves out and a closed low digs down the west coast. With re-introduced southerly flow, we could see some late monsoon moisture creeping back in as the rainy season comes to a close.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

