HBO Max TV pilot casting extras, filming in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve ever dreamed of being on TV, here’s your chance. An HBO Max TV show pilot is set to start filming in Tucson from October through mid-November and is currently casting for background extras.

“I’ve done all the Transformers, I’ve worked on a couple J.J. Abrams movies and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” said Maryellen Aviano, the extras casting coordinator for the production.

Many of the details can’t be released just yet. However, Aviano is hopeful the pilot could put Tucson back on the map as a destination for TV and movie fans.

“It’s based in Arizona, the story is. If it’s picked up, hopefully it will do what Breaking Bad did for Albuquerque. This show will do that for the Tucson area,” she said.

She said they’re planning to hire 600 to 700 background extras through the duration of the pilot and everyone must be vaccinated.

“Really looking to employ as many people as we can and have an adventure in Tucson,” she said.

It’s an adventure that could give a boost to the local economy. Rio Nuevo recently launched an entertainment fund to production companies to film movies and shows in the downtown area. Edmund Marquez, a board director of Rio Nuevo, said they’re already seeing quite a bit of interest.

“One of the studios we’re having conversations with, there’s conversations about them needing over 40,000 hotel nights in our community,” he said. “They’re talking about a program or series that may cost more than $50 million to produce in our backyard.”

The productions have the potential to bring in millions of dollars while also shining a spotlight on our community.

Aviano says background extras for the pilot will be paid $120 a day with overtime pay after eight hours. Most scenes require a one to three day commitment with daytime and some night shoots. Email full name, cell phone, a shoulder up and full length selfie to tucsonpilotextras@gmail.com if you’re interested.

