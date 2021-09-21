Last phase of Sunset Road bridge project to start in October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The last phase for a major county bridge project is getting ready to get started soon. The plan is to connect I-10 at Sunset Road to River Road, but there’s been some confusion with residents as to when leaders provided the last update and whether or not the project will happen.

The program started in July 2019. So far, the area is 60% complete, but it’s only in design status. Nancy Cole, director of the Capital Program Office for Pima County, said the project is still moving forward. Construction is scheduled to start in October and should be finished in April 2024.

Neighbors are worried about just how busy the road is.

“Due to the fact Union Pacific Railroad rarely abides by the quiet zone ordinance, and the constant drone of I-10 traffic, having another high capacity road just doesn’t seem to make sense,” said Pete Kimble, concerned neighbor.

PDOT said both Silverbell Road and River Road are heavily traveled with average daily travel of 10,479 and 18,600 total vehicles respectively across significant travel barriers including the Santa Cruz River, the I-10 interstate, the Union Pacific Railroad Sunset Line, and the Rillito River.

Kimble said he wished the county would consider constructing noise barriers if they are going to bring that much traffic near surrounding neighborhoods.

“I understand they’re trying to eliminate traffic but I’m kind of torn between less traffic or more noise. I see both sides of it, but if they were to install a sound barrier that would help a lot,” Kimble said.

The total project budget is $34.06 million. Funding sources are RTA Funds, Pima County impact fees, federal funds, PAG regional HURF funds, and city of Tucson impact funds.

Kimble is not confident the county will cater to his request, because the initial project is not fully funded. PDOT said they’re working with Pacific Alliance group to determine the best way to fill that funding gap. The county has also applied for a federal RAISE infrastructure grant, which is still under review.

There will be a meeting Friday, Sept. 24, updating the project.

