One injured in shooting at midtown Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is in custody, police say, after a shooting in Tucson’s midtown left a man injured on Monday, Sept. 20.

Tucson police say they were called around 4:45 p.m. to the parking lot of the Circle K near First Street and Limberlost Drive, where they found the injured man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, officers say, and one person had been detained.

