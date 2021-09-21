Advertise
One injured in shooting at midtown Circle K

One person was detained after a shooting in midtown injured a man.
One person was detained after a shooting in midtown injured a man.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is in custody, police say, after a shooting in Tucson’s midtown left a man injured on Monday, Sept. 20.

Tucson police say they were called around 4:45 p.m. to the parking lot of the Circle K near First Street and Limberlost Drive, where they found the injured man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, officers say, and one person had been detained.

