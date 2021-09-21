PACC still tight on space despite adopting out more than 1,000 animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Still in a struggle for space, the Pima Animal Care Center is asking folks to step up and help by fostering or adopting

For several months KOLD has reported about how little space there is at PACC. On Monday, Sept. 20, pop-up kennels in the lobby greeted people as they walked in.

“We’ve been talking to shelters across the country, it’s not just us,” said PACC public information officer Nikki Reck.

PACC started a new color-coded system to show where they are population-wise.

Green means PACC can handle its current population, yellow means things are getting tight while red is a critical state.

PACC is currently in green for cats and yellow for dogs. Though, they’ve been operating at higher levels since April. During their month-long clear the shelter event, PACC was able to adopt out 1,032 pets.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time,” said PACC public information officer Nikki Reck.

An active monsoon, hoarding cases and the pandemic in some way, are likely causes of the packed shelter. Exactly how the pandemic may be to blame is unknown, but owner deaths, health struggles and job loss could be reasons.

“Other shelters are seeing the same issues, and the one thing we all have in common right now is the pandemic. So, I say with certainty the pandemic has had some sort of impact on it, we just don’t know which specific area has been the most impacted,” said Reck.

While the shelter is taking in just above normal 2019 levels, the pandemic and weather have created the perfect storm for overcrowding.

“It seems to be a lot of stray pets, a lot of pets lost due to monsoon…pets that prefer to live in a kennel by themselves,” said Reck.

PACC said everyone can help by adopting, fostering, donating, or even sharing social posts.

