Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Parents concerned about ‘R’ rated adult game ads on kid-friendly sites

An ad for a game in the Google Game Store is creating some controversy after adult game ads...
An ad for a game in the Google Game Store is creating some controversy after adult game ads appeared on site.(AZ Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) - Mesa mom Ashley Capps Merkley does her best to protect her children from inappropriate content online, but every so often, something “R” rated pops up. “The ads can sometimes be questionable, or maybe intended for an audience that’s a bit older than the demographic of my children,” said Merkley. “So that’s a concern.”

An ad for a game in the Google Game Store is creating some controversy. Thousands of parents across the country are speaking out on social media, to complain about the game, called “LUV interactive.” Ads for the game are reportedly showing up on kid-friendly game sites.

A filmmaker in Florida, Michael McWhorter, brought attention to the LUV ads through a TikTok post that was shared on Twitter. The video has received more than 700,000 views.

The game, which holds a 17-plus mature rating, involves a young player navigating through a sexual encounter, having to choose whether to undress his scantily-dressed step-sister in her sleep, or wake her up.

Shane Watson is with the non-profit organization, Not My Kid, which offers guidance and training to protect children online. He believes parents need to be more involved in what their kids do on their phone and computer. “If we’re waiting for someone to legislate this out of existence, it’s not going to happen,” said Watson. “So many of these apps are unregulated, coming from outside the United States. Even so, we need to address it at the family level. Parents need to educate kids on dangers involved and parents need to make sure that before they give a child a device, the parent understands the dangers involved.”

Some parents are now demanding Google pull the game from its app store and stop the ads from going out to kid sites. A number of complaints have been posted on the Google game page.

“My 10-year old saw this ad.”

“This ad is wildly inappropriate.”

“This game is advertising sexual assault and rape,...”

“I would hope that an ad for a game with that subject matter would not be placed in a game not rated for a more mature audience,” said Merkley.

AZFamily reached out to Google for comment, but have not heard back yet. Here is more detail on protecting children online, and courses available.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Trejo
UPDATE: Driver arrested after deadly 5-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway
One person was detained after a shooting in midtown injured a man.
One injured in shooting at midtown Circle K
A man driving a stolen vehicle died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Sept....
Authorities: Man driving stolen vehicle dies in crash at Kolb, Valencia
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson

Latest News

A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.
AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe
The search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye after he disappeared...
Search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye
Two Tucson schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools
Dr. Andrew Carroll says his office gets five to 15 new patient applications every day. "With...
Chandler doctor only accepting new patients who are vaccinated