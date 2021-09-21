Parents concerned about ‘R’ rated adult game ads on kid-friendly sites

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) - Mesa mom Ashley Capps Merkley does her best to protect her children from inappropriate content online, but every so often, something “R” rated pops up. “The ads can sometimes be questionable, or maybe intended for an audience that’s a bit older than the demographic of my children,” said Merkley. “So that’s a concern.”

An ad for a game in the Google Game Store is creating some controversy. Thousands of parents across the country are speaking out on social media, to complain about the game, called “LUV interactive.” Ads for the game are reportedly showing up on kid-friendly game sites.

A filmmaker in Florida, Michael McWhorter, brought attention to the LUV ads through a TikTok post that was shared on Twitter. The video has received more than 700,000 views.

The game, which holds a 17-plus mature rating, involves a young player navigating through a sexual encounter, having to choose whether to undress his scantily-dressed step-sister in her sleep, or wake her up.

Shane Watson is with the non-profit organization, Not My Kid, which offers guidance and training to protect children online. He believes parents need to be more involved in what their kids do on their phone and computer. “If we’re waiting for someone to legislate this out of existence, it’s not going to happen,” said Watson. “So many of these apps are unregulated, coming from outside the United States. Even so, we need to address it at the family level. Parents need to educate kids on dangers involved and parents need to make sure that before they give a child a device, the parent understands the dangers involved.”

Some parents are now demanding Google pull the game from its app store and stop the ads from going out to kid sites. A number of complaints have been posted on the Google game page.

“My 10-year old saw this ad.”

“This ad is wildly inappropriate.”

“This game is advertising sexual assault and rape,...”

“I would hope that an ad for a game with that subject matter would not be placed in a game not rated for a more mature audience,” said Merkley.

AZFamily reached out to Google for comment, but have not heard back yet. Here is more detail on protecting children online, and courses available.

