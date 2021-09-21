Advertise
Picture Rocks residents look to the county for help with dangerous road conditions

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s road so badly damaged from monsoon that it’s forcing people to move.

West Ina Road, near North Sandario Road in Picture Rocks, is literally driving people away.

Some residents say the roads are so bad, even emergency vehicles can’t make it through.

″It’s sand, like three feet deep and people are going way to fast trying to get through it. They either get through it or they get stuck and it’s a disaster,” former resident, Lester Ayers said.

It’s a daily struggle just to make it through the neighborhood. A number of vehicles get stuck everyday: residents, postal services, and even delivery trucks. Ayers says, on average, he pulled out four cars a day.

It’s a growing problem that some residents have simply had enough of. Ayers moved his family out of the area after a caregiver for his son was unable to make it to their home because of the road’s poor condition.

″He couldn’t get his therapy, no one could make it down the road. They got stuck once and canceled their services and we couldn’t get new services,” Ayers said.

Residents do what they can to make the road drivable. They’ve reached out to the county for help, but this part of West Ina Road is not maintained by the county.

The director of the Pima County Department of Transportation says one of the reasons the county did not accept the road is because it is unpaved. However, the county has a number of dirt roads they do maintain.

″The county probably maintains over 1,900 miles of paved roadway and almost 300 miles of dirt roadways. So, all the resources are being used to maintain that and the resources we have are not enough, we have to prioritize.” director Ana Olivares said.

For the county to consider taking this road under their care, the road has to be paved and at least 24 feet wide. The area isn’t part of a Homeowner’s Association, so the money and work would have to come from the residents themselves.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

