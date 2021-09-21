Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County approves contract for body-worn cameras, tasers

Pima County has agreed to a multimillion-dollar contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide...
Pima County has agreed to a multimillion-dollar contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide body-worn cameras and video storage to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been working for years to get body-worn cameras for its deputies.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, they got one step closer to making it a reality.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a multimillion-dollar contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide body-worn cameras and video storage.

The county said it will look for grants or other forms of reimbursement to pay for the deal, which is valued at just under $27 million.

The contract starts on Oct. 1 and ends Feb. 28, 2032, but there is no word on how quickly the cameras would make it to the field.

The deal also includes tasers for the PCSD.

Axon, headquartered in Scottsdale, is the leader in body-worn camera technology. Last year, Axon rolled out a new system with live-streaming capabilities. The camera stream can be triggered remotely by a supervisor or when an officer draws a weapon. Older systems require an officer to turn on the camera manually.

In May 2021, the Board of Supervisors approved financing for the cameras. The PCSD is the only law enforcement agency in the county without body cameras.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Trejo
UPDATE: Driver arrested after deadly 5-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway
One person was detained after a shooting in midtown injured a man.
One injured in shooting at midtown Circle K
A man driving a stolen vehicle died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Sept....
Authorities: Man driving stolen vehicle dies in crash at Kolb, Valencia
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson

Latest News

Two Tucson schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools
Dr. Andrew Carroll says his office gets five to 15 new patient applications every day. "With...
Chandler doctor only accepting new patients who are vaccinated
For people with disabilities, flying has become another obstacle because many have had their...
PREVIEW: Flying still major obstacle for people with disabilities
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
KOLD Noon Notebook: Surgical Tech program to get ready for workforce
KOLD Noon Notebook: Surgical Tech program to get ready for workforce