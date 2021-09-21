Pima County approves contract for body-worn cameras, tasers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been working for years to get body-worn cameras for its deputies.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, they got one step closer to making it a reality.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to enter into a multimillion-dollar contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide body-worn cameras and video storage.

The county said it will look for grants or other forms of reimbursement to pay for the deal, which is valued at just under $27 million.

The contract starts on Oct. 1 and ends Feb. 28, 2032, but there is no word on how quickly the cameras would make it to the field.

The deal also includes tasers for the PCSD.

Axon, headquartered in Scottsdale, is the leader in body-worn camera technology. Last year, Axon rolled out a new system with live-streaming capabilities . The camera stream can be triggered remotely by a supervisor or when an officer draws a weapon. Older systems require an officer to turn on the camera manually.

In May 2021, the Board of Supervisors approved financing for the cameras . The PCSD is the only law enforcement agency in the county without body cameras.

