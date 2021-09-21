Pima County fixing your road as Monsoon winds down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Department of Transportation is usually flooded with road problems after Monsoon.

This year is no different and it’s time for the department to get to work to work with a little help from residents.

The number of pothole complaints are down. But, the number of washouts are up. This is strictly based on road requests the county has received.

“Everything is in full swing and really busy,” said Pima County Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Michelle Montagnino.

With so many requests, the Pima County Department of Transportation must prioritize, putting the busiest roads first.

“Arterial get a lot more attention immediately because of the impact of higher speeds and the number of people affected,” said Montagnino.

And sometimes it is more efficient.

“It does not make sense for us to relocate crews all over the place to get things done as they come in. Sometimes we have to group them together.”

There were a couple of pavement preservation efforts Montagnino had hoped would start sooner, she said, but it was more important to leave those roads open, especially with the uncertainty of the weather.

The county makes it easy to hear your concerns by downloading the “SeeClickFix” app.

“Just put in your concern. Drop a pin on the map of where that concern is located and provide us with some brief descriptions,” Montagnino said.

Currently, she said, the popular problem spot is CDO Wash.

“Remove the material so it doesn’t get washed back into the road. Open that wash and provide better flow through the wash. This helps prevent any problems during the next storm,” she said.

They also say they’re addressing your concerns as fast as possible and will fix them as soon as possible.

