PREVIEW: Flying still major obstacle for people with disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For people with disabilities, flying has become another obstacle because many have had their wheelchairs damaged, destroyed or lost while traveling.

Since 2018, major airlines have lost or damaged 15,425 wheelchairs and scooters.

The KOLD Investigative Team found there has also been an increase in complaints against airlines. Disability-related complaints number in the ten of thousands each year and are becoming more frequent.

Some advocacy groups and lawmakers are looking for solutions to keep everyone safe.

