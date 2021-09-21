Tucson couple aiding hurricane relief effort in New Orleans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phil Tartalone and Janine Gaboury, a married couple who call Tucson home, boarded a plane early Monday, Sept. 20.

The couple is headed to New Orleans to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Both are volunteers with the Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross.

Tartalone will provide disaster health services while Gaboury will help with mass care and feeding.

Gaboury said this is the first time she’s been deployed, but it’s something she’d wanted to do for a long time.

“The Red Cross is helping people in real-time as so many face incredible trauma and loss,” she said. “I’m very excited to be involved and helping people, meeting them face to face, aiding them in getting to a place of comfort once again, and maybe even seeing some smiles!”

Last year, Tartalone helped victims of Hurricane Laura in Southwestern Louisiana. He said helping those people was “incredibly rewarding.”

“Being involved with an effort that involves so many people, from so many agencies, all with a common goal is a humbling experience,” he was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.