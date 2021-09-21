Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road, near First Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information about his condition was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Police did not release any information about possible suspects, but did say they are not searching for any outstanding suspects.

