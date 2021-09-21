Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road, near First Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but information about his condition was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Police did not release any information about possible suspects, but did say they are not searching for any outstanding suspects.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edward Trejo
UPDATE: Driver arrested after deadly 5-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway
One person was detained after a shooting in midtown injured a man.
One injured in shooting at midtown Circle K
A man driving a stolen vehicle died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson early Saturday, Sept....
Authorities: Man driving stolen vehicle dies in crash at Kolb, Valencia
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 1,934 new cases of COVID-19; 19,584 total deaths
Sunset: I-10 to River Road moving forward
Sunset: I-10 to River Road moving forward
Up to 500 Afghan refugees expected to resettle in Southern Arizona
Up to 500 Afghan refugees expected to resettle in Southern Arizona
Picture Rocks residents look to the county for help with dangerous road conditions
Picture Rocks residents look to the county for help with dangerous road conditions