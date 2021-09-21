US, Mexican border becomes political issue again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Republican governors of 26 states, including Arizona, have sent a letter the President Joe Biden requesting a meeting over border security.

The governors charge the Biden with lax border enforcement following 10 to 15,000 Haitian migrants who have become stranded under a Texas bridge.

The Biden Administration is expelling the Haitians, many of whom are requesting asylum, without a hearing.

The governors also say the borders are floodgates for drug and human smugglers, the criminals have passed through and as many as 200,000 illegal migrants have been captured in each of the past two months.

The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security is on the Mexican border to address the problems.

“We are very concerned that Haitians taking this irregular path are receiving false information that the border is open or that temporary protective status is available,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said while on the border. “I want to make sure that it is known that this is not the way to come to the United States, that is false information.”

But others say the problems are problems but they are not much different than what other administrations have faced in the past.

“It’s illogical to be fearful of the immigration patterns that we see because they are cyclical, this form of migration in different parts of the country and the world continues to happen,” said Juanita Molina, the Director of Border Action Network. “We’ve seen these waves come through every few years.”

The issue and solution to the border immigration problems come about because the immigration system is broken and no one has been able to make the correct fixes.

“We continue to use practices and philosophies that aren’t relevant to the people who are crossing the border,” Molina said. “I think the United States government continues to underestimate the desperation of people coming to this country.”

It was thought at one time that forcing people to cross the hot western deserts, where many would die, would deter people from crossing the border. Instead, more people come and more people die.

But whose coming has also changed.

In the past, it was a single male looking for work but now its families escaping poverty, violence and climate change.

“The reality is that we’re looking at massive humanitarian crisis that exist and right now, because of the pandemic, the issues of global warming and economic issues are just going to intensify,” she said. “So unless we deal with this as a nation, we’re really going to be at a tremendous deficit in our future because this problem is going to get worse before it gets better.

We asked both the Arizona Governor’s office and the White House press office for comment but neither responded.

