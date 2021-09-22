$5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching near Buckeye
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye.
The incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam.
Department officials said they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.
The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case now stands at $5,000.
The Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program has offered $2,500 for information leading to a conviction. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society has offered an additional $2,500.
