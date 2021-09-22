Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Corridor Inc. announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22, that Amazon plans to open a distribution facility in Marana.

The Silverbell Gateway Distribution Center is expected to create hundreds of jobs with an economic impact of $4.3 million over the next five years, according to the announcement.

Amazon will build the 220,000-square-foot facility on a 65-acre site at the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell roads. Residents in the area were caught off guard when construction equipment began clearing the desert land in May.

This will be the fifth facility in the Tucson area for the online retail giant. Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.