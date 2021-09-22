Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana

Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.(Source: Amazon)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Corridor Inc. announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22, that Amazon plans to open a distribution facility in Marana.

The Silverbell Gateway Distribution Center is expected to create hundreds of jobs with an economic impact of $4.3 million over the next five years, according to the announcement.

Amazon will build the 220,000-square-foot facility on a 65-acre site at the northeast corner of Ina and Silverbell roads. Residents in the area were caught off guard when construction equipment began clearing the desert land in May.

This will be the fifth facility in the Tucson area for the online retail giant. Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to hire six to seven hundred background extras
HBO Max TV pilot casting extras, filming in Tucson
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
Two Tucson schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools
A death at a south side apartment complex in Tucson was ruled a homicide.
Homicide under investigation near Silverlake Park
A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.
AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe

Latest News

The government fund is money set aside to help victims of crime. It can be used towards medical...
Victims of crime could receive government funds to pay for hospital bills
The business is dedicated to sharing culture with the community
South Tucson art gallery dedicated to sharing Hispanic culture with community
Looking to hire six to seven hundred background extras
HBO Max TV pilot casting extras, filming in Tucson
University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record breaking enrollment.
University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record enrollment