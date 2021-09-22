AZ Game and Fish seeking info in fatal wounding of javelina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for hurting a javelina with an arrow.

According to a news release from the department, the juvenile javelina was found on Sunday, Sept. 19 in the 4600 block of West Crestview Circle, near Tucson Mountain Park.

Because of the severity of the wound, the javelina was euthanized. Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said the animal suffered “terribly.”

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” he was quoted as saying.

Anyone with information in the javelina’s death is urged to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700.

