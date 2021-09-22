Doctors worry Arizona could see a bad flu season this upcoming winter

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID measures kept a lot of people from getting the flu last year. The flu season was really weak, almost non-existent, but doctors predict this year could be different.

“A lot of physicians are saying it’s going to be a bad flu season because last year was so good,” said Valleywise Health Doctor Frank LoVecchio. “We opened up, and now we have decreased social distancing.” LoVecchio also said a lot of people never built up immunity.

“Because we didn’t get influenza last year, it’s likely if you do get it this year, it would be worse, or more people are going to get it this year,” said LoVecchio.

The ER doctor says Arizona hospitals are already slammed and facing a shortage of nurses. “If we had a severe flu season, it would be nearly impossible to house all the patients,” said LoVecchio.

To reduce your chances of getting seriously sick, LoVecchio recommends getting the flu shot before October. “In a good year maybe it might be 50 or 60 percent effective against the flu strains that are circulating,” said LoVecchio.

If you don’t want to visit your doctor’s office for the flu shot, places like Walgreens and CVS offer it. The Affordable Care Act requires insurance providers to pay for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.