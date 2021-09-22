Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Some rain chances to end monsoon 2021!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Autumnal Equinox will bring dry and breezy weather to southern Arizona. Mostly sunny skies and dry while still under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. Cooler air will settle in with a low off the coast of Baja. It also brings a slight chance for showers and/or storms Thursday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to hire six to seven hundred background extras
HBO Max TV pilot casting extras, filming in Tucson
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
Two Tucson schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson
A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.
AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 22nd
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy start to fall Wednesday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021