FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Some rain chances to end monsoon 2021!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Autumnal Equinox will bring dry and breezy weather to southern Arizona. Mostly sunny skies and dry while still under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. Cooler air will settle in with a low off the coast of Baja. It also brings a slight chance for showers and/or storms Thursday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

