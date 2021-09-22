Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fry’s donates $15,000 to Community Gardens of Tucson

Fry's donation
Fry's donation(Fry's donation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food Stores donated $15,000 to Community Gardens of Tucson to help fight food insecurity at an event at the Pio Decimo Garden.

The formal check presentation ceremony took place at 8 a.m. followed by a gardening project, where volunteers repaired garden beds and prepped for the fall planting season. The donation will help support the Adopt-A-Garden and Kids in the Garden programs within the Community Gardens of Tucson.

“It’s important to Fry’s that everyone have access to fresh, nutritious food as reflected in our tagline Fresh for Everyone,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Partnering with the Community Gardens of Tucson to help teach the community how to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables is an important piece of helping those who might be food insecure to have delicious and healthy options in their diet.”

The donation is a part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger - Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger in communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to hire six to seven hundred background extras
HBO Max TV pilot casting extras, filming in Tucson
The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Roger Road on Tuesday morning, Sept. 21.
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
Two Tucson schools named 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools
Shane Martin pleaded guilty killing his mom, trying to burn her house down and kidnapping his...
Convicted sex offender sentenced for killing his mother in Tucson
A bobcat with its head trapped in a flex pipe has been spotted in the Oro Valley area.
AZ Game and Fish trying to rescue bobcat stuck in flex pipe

Latest News

Reflecting on the D-Day invasion
World War II veteran returns to Normandy
Reflecting on the D-Day invasion
Reflecting on the D-Day invasion
Pima County has agreed to a multimillion-dollar contract with Arizona-based Axon to provide...
Pima County approves contract for body-worn cameras, tasers
Husband, wife helping in relief efforts
Tucson couple aiding hurricane relief effort in New Orleans