Fry’s donates $15,000 to Community Gardens of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food Stores donated $15,000 to Community Gardens of Tucson to help fight food insecurity at an event at the Pio Decimo Garden.

The formal check presentation ceremony took place at 8 a.m. followed by a gardening project, where volunteers repaired garden beds and prepped for the fall planting season. The donation will help support the Adopt-A-Garden and Kids in the Garden programs within the Community Gardens of Tucson.

“It’s important to Fry’s that everyone have access to fresh, nutritious food as reflected in our tagline Fresh for Everyone,” said Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores. “Partnering with the Community Gardens of Tucson to help teach the community how to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables is an important piece of helping those who might be food insecure to have delicious and healthy options in their diet.”

The donation is a part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger - Zero Waste social impact plan to end hunger in communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

