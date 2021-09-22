Glendale police shoot man they say was reaching for gun

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after police shot him in Glendale late Tuesday night, Sept. 21.

Sgt. Randy Stewart of the Glendale Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of 72nd Avenue and Glenn Drive just after 9:30 p.m. The 911 caller told police a family member was outside the house with a gun and was making suicidal comments. The man was gone when officers got to the home, but they discovered several casings next to the home. During the investigation, the man, who has not been identified, texted family members. They said he was threatening suicide.

Police located the man in an alley near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 11 p.m. Officers reportedly were trying to talk to him when he tried to run away. Officers yelled at him to stop. “The suspect had a phone in one hand and turned towards officers while reaching for his waistband with the other hand when two officers shot at the suspect striking him,” Stewart said.

Any confrontation with police can be volatile, but Stewart said situations like the one officers encountered Tuesday night are even more dangerous. “You already have information that the person was armed, that there were already shots fired,” Stewart said. “Obviously, we want to be very cautious when we’re dealing with anybody who’s mentioned anything about suicidal thoughts. Those are very risky-type situations -- with an armed person that’s suicidal. Officers try to take as much caution as they can when approaching that type of subject.”

Stewart says police found a gun as they tended to the man while taking him into custody.

The man is in critical condition. No officers were injured.

