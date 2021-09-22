Haitian refugees to be housed in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD has confirmed, a portion of the Haitian migrants camped at the Texas border are being housed at hotels in the Tucson area.

The migrants in Tucson will be housed at hotels across the city as well as the Casa Alitas Welcome Center. Officials say the migrants will stay in town for a few days after processing until more permanent housing can be found.

Haitians have been released on a “very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official with direct knowledge of operations. This undercuts the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands of migrants at the border would face immediate expulsion.

When asked to comment on the released in the United States, Homeland Security said Wednesday that migrants who are not immediately expelled to Haiti may be detained or released with a notice to appear in immigration court or report to an immigration office, depending on available custody space. The department declined to say how many have been released.

