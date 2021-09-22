Advertise
Haitian refugees to be housed in Tucson

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)(Felix Marquez | AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD has confirmed, a portion of the Haitian migrants camped at the Texas border are being housed at hotels in the Tucson area.

The migrants in Tucson will be housed at hotels across the city as well as the Casa Alitas Welcome Center. Officials say the migrants will stay in town for a few days after processing until more permanent housing can be found.

Haitians have been released on a “very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official with direct knowledge of operations. This undercuts the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands of migrants at the border would face immediate expulsion.

When asked to comment on the released in the United States, Homeland Security said Wednesday that migrants who are not immediately expelled to Haiti may be detained or released with a notice to appear in immigration court or report to an immigration office, depending on available custody space. The department declined to say how many have been released.

For more information on the crisis at the border click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

