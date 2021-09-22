Advertise
Homicide under investigation near Silverlake Park

A death at a south side apartment complex in Tucson was ruled a homicide.
A death at a south side apartment complex in Tucson was ruled a homicide.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, one person died in an apparent homicide on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Officer Frank Magos said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on East 36th Street, south of Silverlake Park, initially believing they were responding to a death call.

Detectives have since classified the person’s death as a homicide.

As of Tuesday night, police say, they are withholding the victim’s identity until relatives can be notified.

Authorities say they will release more information on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

