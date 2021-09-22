Homicide under investigation near Silverlake Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after, they say, one person died in an apparent homicide on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Officer Frank Magos said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on East 36th Street, south of Silverlake Park, initially believing they were responding to a death call.

Detectives have since classified the person’s death as a homicide.

As of Tuesday night, police say, they are withholding the victim’s identity until relatives can be notified.

Authorities say they will release more information on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.