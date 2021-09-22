Local art gallery dedicated to sharing Hispanic culture with Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, KOLD News 13 is highlighting local business owners who go out of their way to celebrate their culture with the community.

Melissa Brown-Dominguez and Mel Dominguez own an art gallery and gift shop, Galeria Mitotera, in the city of South Tucson.

“My partner Mel Dominguez is a local artist so this is also a studio to paint paintings and artwork, but we mostly focus on selling Latinx and indigenous artist’s artwork and gifts,” Brown-Dominguez said.

Visitors can buy paintings, books, candles and so much more. All the pieces come from local artists.

“We want to expose folks to the local vendors who are also celebrating their culture and their heritage in different ways and even in contemporary views of the art,” she said. “It’s just amazing for us to share art with the community.”

They’ve even taught art classes focused on Latin icons.

“The reason we wanted to choose these folks is because we wanted to celebrate their histories and keep their memory alive,” she said.

Through the pandemic, they say the community has embraced their art and their mission.

“We would not have survived without the support of the community wanting to buy local,” she said. “It has exploded this year and been wonderful this year and I hope it continues.”

Galeria Mitotera is open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and art pieces are sold at pop-up events around the community.

