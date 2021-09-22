Advertise
Man’s body pulled from Tempe Town Lake

Temp police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Tempe police detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A man’s body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Tempe police Det. Natalie Barela says around 12:30 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the area of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway for reports of a possible drowning. When police arrived at the lake, they learned a man jumped into the lake and did not resurface. The man was later identified as 18-year-old Jacobi Walker.

Barela says Walker’s body was recovered by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

