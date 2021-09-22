Pedestrian dead after scooter crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorized scooter and a pedestrian in Tucson late Monday, Sept. 20.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at East Hermans Road and South Farmbelt Drive, which is near Interstate 10 and Wilmot Road.

The pedestrian, who will not be identified until his family is notified, died at the scene. The scooter driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The TPD said the scooter was traveling east on Hermans Road when it struck the pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway just off the shoulder. The driver then lost control of the scooter and crashed, according to the TPD.

No citations or charges have been issued but the investigation is ongoing. The TPD said the driver was not impaired.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.