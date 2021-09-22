Pima County approves $26 mil for body cams, tasers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved $26 million to pay for 800 body cams and 800 new tasers for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. an Arizona company with a history of manufacturing Tasers, runs for ten years and cannot be extended.

The Sheriff’s Department is one of the last, large law enforcement agencies in Arizona to purchase body cams for its officers, delaying it for years under past administrations who resisted the technology.

Each new body cam costs $600. Also, data storage of all the footage can be costly.

The new Tasers will be bright yellow and cost $3,600 apiece.

“The cost is what it is, it’s expensive,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “These new Tasers are equipped with yellow casings which will make it very difficult to mistake a weapon for a Taser.”

In April in Minnesota an officer thought she was pulling her Taser but it turned out to be her service weapon which led to an accidental shooting and death.

For people like Keith Lewis, the body cams come too late.

His nephew, 19 year old Alex Lewis, was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in February.

“I don’t believe Alex would be dead if we had had body cams,” Lewis said. “This is very bittersweet that they approved it.”

The family has been asking questions and seeking information since the shooting but have been denied much of it even though it’s been requested through the Freedom of Information Act.

“When we know we’re being recorded, we adjust our behavior,” Lewis said. “It may be a centimeter, it may be a very small amount but it’s the difference between escalating and de-escalating.”

And de-escalating he believes, would have meant the difference between life and death for Alex.

