PREVIEW: D-M investigating Air Force officer for allegedly trying to get fake vaccine card

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson is investigating an officer for allegedly using force to try to get a fake vaccination card.

The alleged incident happened a few weeks ago at a site in Tucson.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos talked with the EMT who tried to administer the shot, the Tucson Police Department as well as D-M.

The Air Force has opened an investigation, but the officer has not been arrested. Tonight at 10 p.m., Valerie tells you more.

