St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospital hosting pop-up vaccine clinics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet Health Network is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, Set. 23 and the next day at St. Mary’s Hospital.

According to a news release from Carondelet, no appointments, insurance or identification is needed to get a vaccine.

The clinics are set between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day.

Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be offered for free.

According to Carondelet, 95% of those hospitalized for COVID in the United States are unvaccinated, and those who don’t have the vaccine are more likely to be sicker for longer, be hospitalized and die from the virus.

