State AG joins antitrust suit against airlines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General has joined six other states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Department of Justice in filing a lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines, his office announced Tuesday, Sept. 21.

According to a news release from Brnovich’s office, the suit was filed over the Northwest Alliance Agreement and accuses both airlines of “anticompetitive” coordination that could lead to higher fares and less customer service.

“Meaningful competition among airlines is essential to ensuring fair ticket prices and promoting consumer welfare in the industry,” Brnovich was quoted as saying. “I am working to restore a level tarmac in which all airlines maintain their incentive to compete freely and fairly and offer the best value for Arizona consumers.”

The agreement, which took effect in January, coordinates routes and marketing efforts, links frequent flyer programs and shares revenue from ingoing and outgoing routes at several different airports.

The lawsuit argues that the agreement will eliminate competition and harm travelers across the country by decreasing JetBlue’s incentive to compete with American.

Bronovich said the two nonstop markets involving Arizona are from Boston and New York to Phoenix. In both markets, the combined share will be at least 60%.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.