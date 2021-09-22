Tucson 11-year-old scores 2 aces in 1 round during California tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 11-year-old golfer from Tucson is celebrating a rare accomplishment during a California tournament.

According to Golf Digest, Jake Martinez made two holes-in-one during a round of the Palm Springs Open. Read the entire Golf Digest report here.

According to the National Hole In One Registry, the odds of one player making two holes-in-one in the same round are 67 million to 1.

The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation tournament was held Sept 18-19 at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa.

Martinez finished the two-round event at 6-over 150, good for 14th place. See the tournament results here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.