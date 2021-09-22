Advertise
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested following murder near Silverlake Park

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary in connection with the death of Maria De La Luz Sandoval.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the victim and arrested a suspect after a homicide near Silverlake Park on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Officer Frank Magos said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on East 36th Street, south of Silverlake Park, initially believing they were responding to a death call. Officers found 69-year-old Maria De La Luz Sandoval dead, with obvious signs of trauma. Detectives have since classified her death as a homicide.

While the scene was being processed, officers identified 47-year-old Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya as the suspect. Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglary. She is currently being held in Pima County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

