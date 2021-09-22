Advertise
Wreck causes injuries, restricts traffic on Tucson’s east side

Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck at the intersection of North Swan Road and Camp Lowell Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

According to officer Frank Magos, the wreck caused at least one person to be seriously injured. It appears that two sedans, one silver and the other black, were involved.

Traffic is heavily restricted, Magos said, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

