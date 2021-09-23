Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALVERN, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old boy.

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, from Hot Spring County.

He is described as being 4′6″ and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

KAIT reported that investigators say he will also be with his 13-year-old sister, Addison Townsend. They did not provide her description.

According to the alert, the two were last seen at their home on Wilson Street in Malvern around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22.

🚨🚨ARKANSAS AMBER ALERT🚨🚨 Name: Emmett Scharnett Age: 7 White Male / 4'6" / 100 pds Brown Hair / Brow Eyes Name:...

Posted by Arkansas State Police on Thursday, September 23, 2021

They, along with their mother, 33-year-old Nicole Scharnett, were not at home Thursday morning and have not been seen since.

Nicole Scharnett is described as being 5′6″ with brown hair and eyes.

They may be traveling in a black 2008 Mercury Milan with Arkansas license plate 473-ZPJ.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or Malvern police at 501-332-3636.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: At least one dead following crash at Swan, Camp Lowell
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorized scooter...
Pedestrian dead after scooter crash

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo said 32-year-old giraffe Denver was euthanized Thursday, Sept., 23, due to health...
Reid Park Zoo euthanizes oldest giraffe due to health issues
According to an OIG report, many U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials were unaware of...
OIG: CBP targeted Americans, inadvertently failed to comply with policy
One person has died after a small plane crashed near Page Wednesday night, according to the...
NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030