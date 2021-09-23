Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 5,000 customers are without power after a fire broke out at the TEP facility on East Irvington Road around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Tucson Fire confirmed that the fire is out and no injuries were reported.

According to TEP’s online outage map, most of the outages are on the south side.

Video from the incident showed smoke pouring out of the building that afternoon. Tucson police said shortly before 5 p.m. the fire had been put out.

TEP says they are working to determine the cause of the fire and restore power to the affected areas.

This s a developing story. Check back for details.

