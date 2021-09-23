FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Several chances for rain through early next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upper-level trough will move through the Pacific Northwest, a disturbance will spin off of this and hover near southwest Arizona and northern Baja Friday through the weekend. This brings Arizona its last chance for Monsoon 2021 rain. Slight 10-20%rain/storm chance Thursday through Saturday. Sunday now carries a better 30% chance.

TODAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s.

FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

